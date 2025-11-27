Teen killed in rollover crash near Utah-Wyoming border

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 27, 2025 at 2:10 p.m.

 
A 15-year-old girl was killed and an 18-year-old woman injured in a rollover crash on I-80 Thursday morning near the Utah-Wyoming border.

A 15-year-old girl was killed and an 18-year-old woman injured in a rollover crash on I-80 Thursday morning near the Utah-Wyoming border. (Utah Highway Patrol )

EMORY, Summit County — One teen was killed and a second injured in a rollover crash near the Utah-Wyoming border on Thursday.

About 10:35 a.m., the Utah Highway Patrol responded to a crash on I-80 about 7 miles west of the Wyoming border, between Emory and Wasatch in Summit County. A car had drifted into the median and rolled, according to the UHP.

A 15-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. An 18-year-old woman driving the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with what the UHP described as "moderate" injuries.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.

This story may be updated.

Pat Reavy interned with KSL NewsRadio in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL NewsRadio, Deseret News or KSL.com since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.

