Vernal caretaker arrested in death of 3-year-old boy

VERNAL — A Vernal woman has been arrested and accused of causing the death of a 3-year-old boy in September.

Angela Accuttoroop, 50, was booked into the Uintah County Jail on Monday for investigation of child abuse homicide.

On Sept. 4, police responded to a report of an unresponsive 3-year-old boy.

"The child was transported to the emergency room and later flown to a Wasatch Front hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Following his death, the child was transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause and manner of death. Recently obtained results determined the manner of death to be homicide and the cause to be blunt force injuries," Vernal police said in a statement Tuesday.

At the time of the boy's death, he was living with Accuttoroop, a "caretaker," according to police. Investigators say she was identified as the lone suspect in the investigation.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the child," police said.

The name of the child has not been released.

This story may be updated.