Runway reopens after small plane fire closes Provo Airport; flight delays persist

PROVO — The runway at the Provo Airport has reopened after a small plane fire forced its temporary closure on Monday afternoon. However, flights are still delayed.

Just before 3:30 p.m., the Provo Airport received word of a small plane "coming in to land ... with a fire," said Provo police spokeswoman Janna-Lee Holland. It was not immediately known what part of the plane was on fire.

In an update late Monday, Holland confirmed that the runway was back open, but the aftermath of the incident had caused a backlog of disruptions for flights departing and coming into Provo.

"Runway is open. Unfortunately, there were lots of cancelations both inbound and outbound so expect delays as they catch up. Travelers should check with their airline," she said.

Four people were on board the plane and were able to exit the aircraft once it was on the ground, she said. There were "some" injuries, and one person was taken to a local hospital, Holland said. The extent of that person's injuries was not immediately known.

The fire was extinguished by airport personnel, but the airport was closed as the FAA investigated.