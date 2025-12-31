Ogden man renewed lapsed insurance 10 minutes after crash, charges say

By Tim Vandenack, KSL | Posted - Dec. 31, 2025 at 10:35 p.m.

 
An Ogden man faces a felony count of fraud accusing him of renewing his lapsed insurance coverage just minutes after he got into an accident.

An Ogden man faces a felony count of fraud accusing him of renewing his lapsed insurance coverage just minutes after he got into an accident. (ALDECA studio, Shutterstock)

Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

OGDEN — An Ogden man is facing a fraud charge accusing him of renewing his lapsed auto insurance policy minutes after he was involved in an accident to secure coverage for the mishap.

Danny Elwood Royer, 54, was charged last week in 2nd District Court with insurance fraud, a second-degree felony, stemming from his alleged efforts to renew the policy following a September crash.

"Defendant was in an accident prior to incepting his policy with Progressive Insurance," according to the charging documents.

Royer's car and another auto collided on 21st Street around Quincy Avenue in Ogden on Sept. 20 at around 8:27 p.m., setting in motion the series of events leading to the charge against Royer. The man logged into his Progressive account shortly after the accident at 8:37 p.m. to renew the policy, which had been cancelled on Sept. 15 due to nonpayment, the charges allege.

"Royer signed the statement of no loss at 8:38 p.m. and the policy was reinstated at 8:46 p.m.," according to the charges. A statement of no loss is a means of certifying that no accident or events that might give rise to an insurance claim have occurred during a period of lapsed coverage.

On Nov. 25, Royer told an investigator that he had attempted to renew his insurance online on Sept. 20, before the accident, but had left before it was complete and had been involved in the accident a few minutes later, the charges say. A representative of the insurance company, however, told the investigator that the steps to renew the policy began around 8:37 p.m., 10 minutes after the accident.

A summons has been issued ordering Royer to appear in court on Feb. 11.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsUtahWeber County
Tim Vandenack, KSLTim Vandenack
Tim Vandenack covers immigration, multicultural issues and Northern Utah for KSL. He worked several years for the Standard-Examiner in Ogden and has lived and reported in Mexico, Chile and along the U.S.-Mexico border.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  