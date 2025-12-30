Cedar City man wasn't affected by Tasers, but surrendered to K-9, charges say

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

CEDAR CITY — A Cedar City man was charged Tuesday with fighting with five police officers — including swinging golf clubs at them — in an effort to avoid arrest.

Michael James Torp, 39, is charged in 5th District Court with five counts of assault on an officer, a second-degree felony; plus interfering with police, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors.

On Saturday, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a Dodge Ram that sped away. The registered owner, Torp, had a warrant out for his arrest for marijuana possession, according to a police booking affidavit.

Sunday night, a trooper spotted the same truck at a gas station in Cedar City near Old Highway 91 and state Route 130.

"When the occupants exited the vehicle I recognized the passenger as an associate of Torp. I also recognized Torp, from his driver license picture, exiting the front driver seat," the arresting trooper wrote in the affidavit.

The trooper called for backup after Torp went into the store. When he got back into the driver's seat of the truck, police attempted to box Torp in with their vehicles.

"Torp immediately exited the vehicle and moved to the bed of the pickup. He pulled out two golf clubs from the bed and started to swing them (at officers)," according to the affidavit.

An Iron County sheriff's deputy deployed his Taser on Torp multiple times, but it had no effect. Torp then "charged" at the deputy, and both fell on the ground, the affidavit states.

"Torp struck (the deputy) three separate times with the golf club in the lower leg and ankle," the affidavit alleges.

Another trooper attempted to deploy his Taser on Torp, but it again had no effect. Torp then charged at that trooper while swinging the golf club, the affidavit says.

A Cedar City police officer also attempted to use his Taser, but it too had no effect, according to police. When another deputy arrived on scene with his police K-9, Torp "finally gave up and listened to commands (to stop) and was placed in custody after seeing the K-9," according to the affidavit.

"(Torp) has shown with the assaults that he is willing to assault anyone, including law enforcement, to avoid apprehension on his charges and not be arrested," police wrote.