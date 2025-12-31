These were the 10 most-read stories of 2025

- Events tied to U.S. politics were among the more impactful events in Utah this year.
- The killing of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, and the events afterward, were among the most-read stories.
- Utah experienced other significant events, including many faith, weather and sports headlines.
SALT LAKE CITY — 2025 began with a major change in the United States, as President Donald Trump was sworn into office for his second term.
The year is now ending with an ongoing battle over the congressional district maps still being sorted out in Utah and a few other states. The outcome of those debates could shape the outcome of the 2026 midterm elections.
More happened in Utah than just U.S. politics. Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died in September at the age of 101, leading to a change in the church's leadership that was finalized in October, overseen by now-President Dallin H. Oaks.
Other faith-related stories factored into the year.
Utah's Catholic leaders and parishioners in 2025 celebrated the selection of Pope Leo XIV, who became the first U.S.-born pope in May, following the death of Pope Francis the month before. The state's Jewish leaders and congregation embraced the support around them, following the deadly attack at a Hanukkah event in Australia in December, months after an attack on a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse in Michigan.
Weather and climate were also major storylines in Utah and across the West, as drought and destructive wildfires loomed over the region this year.
In sports, Utah's new NHL team became the Mammoth in May. The year ended with BYU and Utah barely missing the College Football Playoffs, while long-time Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham stepped down and then took the Michigan job a few weeks later.
2025 also produced several memorable pop culture moments that generated interest locally. Perhaps none was bigger than pop icon Taylor Swift, one of the state's top-streamed artists annually, who broke the internet in August with her Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.
However, U.S. politics played into many of the notable events in Utah this year, which drew national and international headlines.
The killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a Utah Valley University speaking event, and the events afterward, were among many of the top-read KSL.com articles in 2025.
It occurred months after the death of 39-year-old Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, who was shot while marching at a "No Kings" protest in Salt Lake City in June, which demonstrated against Trump's policies. Matt Scott Alder, who was an event "peacekeeper," was ultimately charged with manslaughter in relation to the shooting.
These were the 10 most-read KSL.com stories of 2025:
1. FBI, Utah officials investigate killing of activist Charlie Kirk at UVU
- Date published: Sept. 10 (updated Sept. 11)
- Total page views: 1.03 million
2. Gunman killed after killing 4, injuring 8 at Latter-day Saint church
- Date published: Sept. 28
- Total page views: 600,863
3. 1 critically injured, 3 in custody following shooting during large march through SLC
- Date published: June 14 (updated June 15)
- Total page views: 584,352
4. 'We got him': Suspect in killing of Charlie Kirk in custody, Cox says
- Date published: Sept. 12
- Total page views: 511,344
5. As he prepares to die, this father has a final wish for his daughter killed in an accident
- Date published: March 14
- Total page views: 465,805
6. Manhunt for Charlie Kirk's assassin continues; Cox threatens death penalty as FBI director visits
- Date published: Sept. 11
- Total page views: 438,724
7. Utah mourns 2 Tremonton officers killed in the line of duty
- Date published: Aug. 18
- Total page views: 356,375
8. President Russell M. Nelson, church president and medical pioneer, dies at age 101
- Date published: Sept. 28
- Total page views: 278,655
9. 'The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry,' Charlie Kirk's wife says
- Date published: Sept. 12 (updated Sept. 13)
- Total page views: 242,133
10. 2 arrested in shooting death of teen thought girls were 'stalking' them, police say
- Date published: Jan. 18 (updated Jan. 19)
- Total page views: 227,326