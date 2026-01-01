Suspected shoplifter arrested following police chase

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Jan. 1, 2026

 
Police used tire spikes to stop a man wanted in a shoplifting investigation.

Police used tire spikes to stop a man wanted in a shoplifting investigation. (Brice Tucker, Deseret News)

TAYLORSVILLE — A suspected shoplifter who allegedly fled from police despite being ordered at gunpoint to stop was arrested after officers were able to spike his tires.

Brandon Charles Bott, 36, of Bountiful, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with assault on a police officer, a second-degree felony; failing to stop for police and retail theft, third-degree felonies; and driving on a suspended license, a class B misdemeanor.

On Tuesday, Taylorsville police were called to a report of a theft at Target, 5800 S. Redwood.

"Bott had filled up a shopping cart, exited the store, passing all points of sale, making no attempt to pay for the merchandise," according to charging documents. The merchandise was valued at about $224.

Later, police were called to a fast-food restaurant parking lot on a report that a man had been sitting in his car for several hours. Officers arrived to find Bott in the car and an officer opened his front door to talk to him.

"Bott became agitated and placed his vehicle in reverse. (The officer) was standing by the vehicle's door and had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit," the charges state.

A second officer then drew his gun and ordered Bott to stop, but he drove off. The officer did not shoot.

"Bott ran two red lights during this time. Assisting officers deployed spikes and were able to disable the vehicle. Bott was taken into custody," according to the charges.

Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.

