Salt Lake officer hit, injured; investigators looking into distracted driving

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 24, 2025 at 8:46 a.m.

 
A Salt Lake police officer received minor injuries after being hit by a driver on Sunday who was possibly distracted by her phone.

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer received minor injuries early Sunday when his patrol car was hit by a woman who investigators allege ran a red light, possibly because she was distracted.

An officer was driving on State Street and was crossing 800 South at about 1:10 a.m. when a westbound vehicle ran a red light and crashed into the marked patrol car, said Salt Lake Police Sgt. Greg Wilking.

After the two cars collided, one also hit a semaphore power box, he said. The officer was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries and was released Sunday afternoon.

The woman driving the other vehicle received a citation. The Utah Highway Patrol was called to investigate the crash to avoid a conflict of interest. Investigators say they are looking at the possibility that the woman was distracted while driving, possibly by her phone.

This story may be updated.

