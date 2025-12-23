Angry U-Haul driver claims impatient driver prompted road rage confrontation, police say

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Dec. 23, 2025 at 12:00 p.m.

 
A U-Haul driver who says he was angry at another driver for not waiting for him to move was arrested in Park City on Monday for allegedly hitting the other driver's vehicle intentionally.

A U-Haul driver who says he was angry at another driver for not waiting for him to move was arrested in Park City on Monday for allegedly hitting the other driver's vehicle intentionally. (spaxiax, Shutterstock)

Save Story

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • A man was arrested in Park City for allegedly using a U-Haul to hit another car.
  • The incident occurred in a narrow alley behind a grocery store.
  • Raul Torres Correa, 53, was arrested for investigation of aggravated assault and causing property damage.

PARK CITY — A man who police say became angry at another driver for not waiting for him to move his U-Haul truck was arrested Monday in Park City and accused of using the truck to purposely hit the other driver's vehicle.

Police were called to a narrow alley behind a grocery store at 1500 Snow Creek Drive. They arrived to find three vehicles, including a U-Haul, that "had the front driver's side tire up on the curb to the north of the alleyway. All of the vehicles were so close together, the entire alleyway was blocked," a police booking affidavit states.

One of the drivers told officers that he was trying to drive past the U-Haul and a second vehicle so that he could leave.

"There was only one way in and out of the alleyway, so he couldn't get out any other way. The driver indicated as he was driving slowly past the U-Haul truck, the driver, identified as Raul Torres Correa, was mad that he was trying to drive by. It was a narrow space and there was not a lot of room for error," the affidavit states.

The driver claimed he "had room and kept trying to get through," but Correa responded by intentionally driving the U-Haul into his car, "causing significant damage," the affidavit alleges.

When Correa was asked what happened, he told officers that "he was angry that (the other driver) wouldn't wait for him to move. Raul said he was yelling at the driver to wait instead of trying to drive past. Raul said he got angry and intentionally crashed the U-Haul truck into the (other vehicle)," according to the affidavit.

The vehicle was pushed into a second vehicle, causing damage to both. Correa, 53, was booked into the Summit County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault and causing property damage. Each count comes with a suggested road rage penalty enhancement if convicted.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsUtahSummit/Wasatch County
Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.
KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  