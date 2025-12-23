Angry U-Haul driver claims impatient driver prompted road rage confrontation, police say

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

PARK CITY — A man who police say became angry at another driver for not waiting for him to move his U-Haul truck was arrested Monday in Park City and accused of using the truck to purposely hit the other driver's vehicle.

Police were called to a narrow alley behind a grocery store at 1500 Snow Creek Drive. They arrived to find three vehicles, including a U-Haul, that "had the front driver's side tire up on the curb to the north of the alleyway. All of the vehicles were so close together, the entire alleyway was blocked," a police booking affidavit states.

One of the drivers told officers that he was trying to drive past the U-Haul and a second vehicle so that he could leave.

"There was only one way in and out of the alleyway, so he couldn't get out any other way. The driver indicated as he was driving slowly past the U-Haul truck, the driver, identified as Raul Torres Correa, was mad that he was trying to drive by. It was a narrow space and there was not a lot of room for error," the affidavit states.

The driver claimed he "had room and kept trying to get through," but Correa responded by intentionally driving the U-Haul into his car, "causing significant damage," the affidavit alleges.

When Correa was asked what happened, he told officers that "he was angry that (the other driver) wouldn't wait for him to move. Raul said he was yelling at the driver to wait instead of trying to drive past. Raul said he got angry and intentionally crashed the U-Haul truck into the (other vehicle)," according to the affidavit.

The vehicle was pushed into a second vehicle, causing damage to both. Correa, 53, was booked into the Summit County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault and causing property damage. Each count comes with a suggested road rage penalty enhancement if convicted.