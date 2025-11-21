Ogden police arrest man in alleged road rage case involving pregnant woman

OGDEN — Ogden police arrested a man Thursday in connection with an alleged road-rage incident that targeted a pregnant woman.

Larry Daley, 57, was booked into the Weber County Jail for investigation of assault on a pregnant person and three counts of committing a violent offense in the presence of a child. Police say all have potential road rage enhancements.

Daley pulled in front of a vehicle operated by the pregnant woman, who then yelled at the man, according to a police booking affidavit. The incident occurred on June 13.

Daley "then followed the victim to the address of occurrence, got out of his car and walked back to the open door of the victim, whom he knew at that time was pregnant, and pushed her down into the car," the affidavit alleges. Police say an adult and three children in the car witnessed the incident, as well as two residents of the neighborhood where it occurred.

Daley acknowledged being involved, but said he did not assault the woman, according to the affidavit. "He did apologize and say that he should not have followed the female victim to the altercation."

Daley was arrested and a judge ordered Thursday that he be held without bail.