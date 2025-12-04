BYU football player dismissed from the team after lewdness accusations in Provo

PROVO — A football player for Brigham Young University has been dismissed from the team, after police identified him as a suspect in several lewd incidents.

Kason Krebs, of Provo, was identified through community tips as a suspect in three separate alleged lewdness incidents, said Janna-lee Holland, spokesperson for the Provo Police Department.

The incidents happened over the past few weeks near the Smith's grocery store near 300 N. 100 West in Provo.

"Each incident involved the suspect publicly exposing himself and engaging in lewd behavior. On each occasion the suspect fled north or south on foot, prior to officers' arrival," said Holland in a news release on Wednesday.

On Thursday, she said officers contacted Krebs, but he wasn't booked into jail since the incidents would be considered potential class B misdemeanors.

However, two charges of lewdness were recommended against him to the Provo City Attorney's Office, police said.

As of Thursday night, Krebs, a running back for BYU, was no longer listed on the team's roster website page.

In a statement sent to KSL, Jon Mcbride, associate athletic director and communication and media strategy with BYU Sports, confirmed that Krebs had been cut from from the team.

"Kason Krebs has been dismissed from the team for a violation of team rules," McBride said in a prepared statement, which did not mention the case specifically.