Green River mayor killed in head-on crash with semi in Emery County

GREEN RIVER, Emery County — The mayor of Green River, in Emery County, was killed late Friday when his vehicle was hit head-on by a semitruck.

The town of Green River in a Facebook post on Saturday identified the crash victim as Mayor Ren Hatt. He was 40 years old, the Utah Highway Patrol said.

"Our community is heartbroken today. We are saddened to share that Mayor Hatt, Ren, was involved in a fatal crash late last night ... . Mayor Hatt loved this community deeply, and he served it with honesty, kindness, and unwavering commitment. We are grieving alongside his family, friends, and all who knew him," the post said.

Town officials asked "everyone to hold his family in their thoughts during this difficult time."

Just after 9:30 p.m., a Freightliner semi was heading west on U.S. 6 about 8 miles west of the town of Green River. Utah Highway Patrol said "for an unknown reason," the semi started drifting into eastbound lanes where it struck a Hyundai Palisade.

The semi then veered back to the westbound lanes, and the Hyundai was forced to the right, coming to a rest on the right side of the eastbound lanes, according to UHP.

Hatt was killed in the crash.

Utah Highway Patrol said the investigation is ongoing, but impairment is not suspected.

This story may be updated.