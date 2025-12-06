St. George man arrested, accused of manslaughter in shooting death of friend

ST. GEORGE — A man was arrested Friday and accused of manslaughter after his friend was killed in an accidental shooting in St. George.

About 7:30 p.m., St. George police responded to a residence at 449 E. 1100 South on the report of a gunshot. When officers arrived, they located a male juvenile who was suffering from a gunshot wound, St. George police said in a statement.

Malachi Robles, 19, was located at the scene and told police he had shot his friend, a police booking affidavit said. Police rendered medical aid, but the boy died at the scene.

The victim's name and age have not yet been released.

Robles told police in an interview that he had gotten the gun from someone else and believed it was stolen. He said while removing the loaded magazine from the gun, he "pulled the trigger in the process," firing a single round that struck the victim.

Robles told police he is familiar with the type of gun that was fired and has shot them before.

"He was able to give descriptions and details of the firearm, indicating that he has ample knowledge about the gun. This is also shown in his knowledge/attempt to disassemble the firearm which was done in the correct manner," a police booking affidavit said.

Two other boys who were at the scene when the shooting occurred fled with the gun and hid it nearby, a police booking affidavit said.

A search warrant was conducted, and the firearm involved in the incident was recovered along with other items of evidence including a THC vape, police said.

Robles was arrested for investigation of manslaughter, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and possession of a controlled substance.