Salt Lake police find no evidence that musician Todd Snider was assaulted

SALT LAKE CITY — Musician Todd Snider, who died two weeks after being injured in Salt Lake City, may have injured himself while on his tour bus as detectives cannot find evidence of an attack.

"At this time, we are unable to confirm that an assault occurred on the tour bus," police said in their final report of the Snider investigation. "It is likely that Todd may have fallen on the tour bus and struck his head, causing the injury."

Police say their investigation into Snider's alleged assault is now closed. KSL.com obtained a copy of the final police report regarding the investigation through a public records request.

"Upon completing numerous interviews with witnesses — band members, tour manager, nephew, hotel employees — it was discovered that Todd Snider may have been under the influence of both drugs and alcohol on the night of the incident," police said in the report, while noting that it remains unconfirmed what, if any, substances he took. "The video surveillance of Todd walking through the parking lot showed him staggering and swaying before entering the door of the tour bus."

Snider was scheduled to play at the Commonwealth Room in South Salt Lake on Nov. 1. He and his band arrived in Salt Lake City on Oct. 31. According to interviews with Snider's band, crew and manager, the report says Snider's bus was parked near the Springhill Suites, 625 S. 300 West. He stayed behind as the rest of his band and crew went to dinner.

Investigators say they collected surveillance video from both inside and outside the hotel. Snider is seen walking from his tour bus to the hotel about 6:50 p.m. on Oct. 31 and returning about 7:46 p.m.

"Upon his return to the tour bus, Todd did not appear to have any injuries. A witness (hotel staff) had a brief interaction with Todd as he passed through the lobby and also reported that Todd was not injured at that time. After Todd was observed entering the tour bus, he did not leave the bus, and no person entered or exited the bus until approximately 8:46 p.m., where band members were observed making contact with Todd at the door of the bus," according to the report.

Snider's injury "is believed (to have) occurred on the tour bus between the hours of 7:46 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. There was no evidence of an assault occurring in the hotel parking lot," the report states.

"At no time did I observe Todd leave the bus or see anyone enter the bus," according to an officer who watched surveillance video recorded from approximately 9 p.m. until morning.

One member of Snider's road crew who returned from dinner just before 9 p.m. and was dropping off food for Snider reported that "Todd was yelling out (and) believes in pain but she did not observe any injuries and (that he) appeared to be in some sort of distress," the report states. She reported that to others, and several people are seen on video opening the bus door between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. But after opening the door, they immediately walked back to the hotel without stepping on the bus, according to the report.

Salt Lake police say they were notified of the alleged assault the next day by Snider's band manager who called from Tennessee and was not with Snider in Utah.

"It was an attack from a behind. ... It was basically like a mugging," he said in a recording of the call to police.

When asked if the alleged mugger took anything, the manager replied, "At this point I'm not sure what was taken."

After the alleged assault, "Todd somehow boarded the band's tour bus which had been parked in the hotel parking lot and slept there overnight," the initial report states. When he was found the next morning, his head was bloody and EMS crews were called and transported him to LDS Hospital.

"At LDS Hospital he had received several staples in his head and was released later that day," according to the report.

Snider's publicist issued a statement on social media stating, "Ahead of Todd Snider's show in Salt Lake City, Todd sustained severe injuries as the victim of a violent assault outside of his hotel." His Salt Lake show as well as the reminder of his tour — which had just started the night before in Denver — was canceled.

"Todd was supposed to have returned to Nashville (on Nov. 2) but was still in some pain at the Salt Lake City International Airport, therefore EMS were called and responded there to medically evaluate him. Todd was transported to another Salt Lake area hospital," the report states.

Snider was checked and released from Holy Cross Hospital, according to the report. But Snider "did not believe (he) should (have) been discharged and started yelling/cursing at the staff. This caused public inconvenience and alarm among hospital employees and residents by making unreasonable noise by shouting. A medical professional from the hospital then told (Snider) to leave the property and not return," according to a police booking affidavit.

Snider did return, however, and allegedly threatened hospital staff. Police were called and arrested Snider for investigation of disorderly conduct, trespassing and making a threat of violence.

Snider boarded a plane back to Nashville on Nov. 3.

Salt Lake police say despite numerous attempts to contact Snider to talk to him personally about his report of an assault, he never called them back.

"The only statements received by police were provided through a third party, who relayed the information given to them by Todd," police noted in their report.

Snider's manager speculated to police that "Todd must have left the hotel to go make a purchase at a convenience store, some water and something to eat. He noted Todd does not drink and would not have walked to the liquor store. (He) did not believe the incident took place on the bus as he stated there did not appear to be any indications of a fight or disturbance on board, and no broken glass or instruments that may have been used in the assault," according to the report.

When the hotel found out about the alleged assault, "they requested (a report) to be filled out, detailing the incident. It was never completed/returned by Todd or by his band members," police said.

Snider died in Nashville on Nov. 14 "from reported complications due to pneumonia and also sepsis," the report states.

"In speaking with family members, it was determined an autopsy would not be completed on Todd. At this time, the cause of death reported by his family was pneumonia/sepsis. It does not appear the injuries sustained by Todd in Salt Lake City on Oct. 31 were related to his death," police concluded.