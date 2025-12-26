Salt Lake man broke windows, poured fuel to get attention for missing dog, police say

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Dec. 26, 2025 at 4:21 p.m.

 
A Salt Lake man was arrested and accused of breaking multiple windows and pouring fuel at several apartments early Friday, allegedly to grab the attention of police.

A Salt Lake man was arrested and accused of breaking multiple windows and pouring fuel at several apartments early Friday, allegedly to grab the attention of police. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who allegedly said he wanted to create a "scene" so police would help him find his dog was arrested Friday and accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage at multiple apartment complexes.

Jonah Singer, 29, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of two counts of attempted aggravated arson and causing property damage.

Just after 4 a.m., Salt Lake police were called to the area of 235 N. 500 West on a report "of a male breaking car windows and breaking windows to multiple apartment complexes," according to a police booking affidavit.

Officers found several broken windows at the Salt Lake Crossing Apartments, 470 W. 200 North, as well as "damage to a water fountain, multiple vehicles, and other miscellaneous decorations and items throughout the lobby of the apartment complex" that were broken, the affidavit states. "Officers also observed a blue can of opened fuel sitting on the counter of the apartment complex lobby desk."

Singer was found on the second floor of the complex and taken into custody. He "initially stated that he did not know why he broke the windows. He then stated that his dog was stolen and he had to make a 'scene' in order to get an emergency response from police to locate his dog," according to the arrest report.

When asked about the fuel found in the lobby, Singer said "that was part of making the scene. Officers asked if he had poured fuel anywhere. He stated that he had poured fuel up a stairwell at another apartment complex located north of the dispatched address (at) 255 N. 500 West," the affidavit states.

Police went to that apartment complex and found fuel "poured throughout all seven floors inside this apartment complex," the affidavit alleges. "Officers also observed multiple other vehicles with damaged windows at this location."

