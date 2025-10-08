Have You Seen This? Definitive proof it's impossible to dislike cats

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

CAT CAFE — Some people just don't like cats. Common reasons I've heard include that they aren't as friendly as dogs, they do their own thing and that they're mean or annoying.

But I would argue that most people who say they don't like cats simply haven't spent enough time with them.

Take my dad, for instance. He's always been vocal about his disdain for felines, complaining about the damage they do to his perfectly manicured front yard and the noise they make fighting in the street at night. But when my husband and I got our second kitten, the kitten took to my dad and even fell asleep snuggling on his chest (if you're reading this and try to deny it again, Dad, remember there's photo evidence). Ever since then, though, he still claims to dislike cats, but he sure spends a lot of time when he visits feeding the cats treats and trying to get them to play.

My theory again proves true in this video:

In an experiment, two women who claim to dislike cats work for a week at a cat cafe, where people can interact with the cats and potentially adopt them.

At first, the women are hesitant and don't know how to deal with the cats. But soon, each woman bonds with a certain cat to the point where when people show interest in adopting the cats, the women become emotional about the thought of them leaving.

One of the women, by the end, even applies to adopt her new cat buddy.

As one person states in the video comments, "Getting a cat is like getting a wand in 'Harry Potter.' The cat picks the person as much as the person picks the cat."