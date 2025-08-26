Have you seen this? Cal Raleigh joins Ken Griffey Jr. in Mariners history

By Keira Orton, KSL.com | Posted - Aug. 26, 2025 at 3:31 p.m.

 
Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh, right, celebrates with Dylan Moore (25) and Adam Frazier (26) after they all scored on the three-run home run by Raleigh during the second inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Monday, June 6, 2022, in Houston.

Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh, right, celebrates with Dylan Moore (25) and Adam Frazier (26) after they all scored on the three-run home run by Raleigh during the second inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Monday, June 6, 2022, in Houston. (Michael Wyke, Associated Press)

Save Story

HISTORY BOOKS — Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has officially carved out his place in franchise history.

With one powerful swing, Raleigh launched his 50th home run of the season, becoming just the second player in Mariners history to reach that milestone. The only other name being on that list is the iconic Ken Griffey Jr.

For decades, Griffey stood alone atop the Mariners' home run charts, his effortless swing and "The Kid" persona defining an era of Seattle baseball.

Now, Raleigh, who is known affectionately by fans as "Big Dumper," has joined him, writing his own chapter in the story of the franchise.Since breaking into the majors in 2021, Raleigh has steadily grown into one of MLB's most feared power hitters. At 6-foot-3, the switch-hitting catcher has become a cornerstone of Seattle's lineup.

The moment his 50th cleared the wall, social media lit up. Mariners fans flooded timelines with highlights, memes, and tributes, celebrating the fact that Raleigh now shares a historic stat line with one of baseball's all-time greats.

No matter how the rest of the season unfolds, Cal Raleigh has officially swung his way into Mariners royalty and into the history books forever.

Most recent Have You Seen This? stories

Related topics

Have You Seen This?SportsMLB

Most Viewed

KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  