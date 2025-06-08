Fatal motorcycle crash in Rich County involved a cow

By Sicily Stanton for KSL.com | Posted - June 8, 2025 at 10:08 a.m.

 
A 27-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash with a cow on state Route 39 near milepost 53 in Rich County on Saturday.

A 27-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash with a cow on state Route 39 near milepost 53 in Rich County on Saturday. (Utah Highway Patrol)

WOODRUFF, Rich County — A 27-year-old man died Saturday when he hit a cow while riding his motorcycle on state Route 39 in Rich County.

At approximately 10:02 p.m., the Rich County Sheriff's Office and Utah Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident on SR 39 near milepost 53 in the Monte Cristo area, about 14 miles west of Woodruff.

The crash involved the motorcycle striking a cow, causing the bike to catch fire, according to a statement from the sheriff's office. Details about how the collision happened were not immediately available.

Firefighters and medical teams responded promptly, the statement says, but the 27-year-old male rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The man had been part of a group of motorcyclists riding together, though his identity is being withheld while authorities notify his family.

The sheriff's office said the Utah Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the incident.

This story may be updated.

