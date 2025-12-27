2 hospitalized after crash into utility poles in South Jordan; power outages reported

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SOUTH JORDAN — Two people were hospitalized in severe to critical condition Saturday evening after a two-vehicle crash sent an SUV into multiple utility poles, causing power outages along a busy South Jordan roadway, police said.

The crash was reported around 5:45 p.m. near 2700 West and 11400 South, where an SUV traveling north on 2700 West collided with another vehicle at the intersection, according to South Jordan Police Master Officer Shaun Becker.

After the initial collision, the SUV continued north and struck two utility poles and a utility box, Becker said. A front-seat passenger was ejected from the SUV. Both the passenger and the SUV's driver were transported to the hospital with severe to critical injuries.

A 5-month-old child riding in the back seat of the SUV was taken to Primary Children's Hospital with minor injuries, police said. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Crews from the South Jordan Fire Department and Rocky Mountain Power also responded to the scene. Damage to the utility poles caused power outages along 2700 West, prompting officials to urge residents and drivers to avoid the area while repairs were underway.

Rocky Mountain Power reported two outages linked to the crash in the 84095 ZIP code, affecting a total of 689 customers. One outage affecting 575 customers was reported at 5:45 p.m. and is expected to be restored before 9 p.m., while a second outage impacting 114 customers was reported at 6:15 p.m. with an estimated restoration time before 10:30 p.m. Crews were notified and remained on scene Saturday evening.

Police said repairs are expected to take several hours.