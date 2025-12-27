Kearns woman killed boyfriend after accusing him of sexually abusing daughter, police say

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

WEST VALLEY CITY — A Kearns woman has been arrested and accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death after he was allegedly caught trying to abuse her daughter.

Fabiola Lara Templos, 39, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of murder.

On Christmas Day, West Valley police were called to a residence near 4500 West and Thayn Drive (about 3935 South) just before 8 a.m.

"A male was found deceased with multiple stab wounds. Once officers arrived on scene, they located a blood trail from where the decedent was found to an address that officers had been at hours prior investigating a sex offense," a police booking affidavit states.

Jose Humberto Alvarado, 45, was found deceased at the scene. Investigators confirmed the fatal fight happened in the garage.

They also learned from others in the home that Templos, her boyfriend, her 11-year-old daughter and an adult son had been at a party at the residence about 1:30 a.m., the affidavit states.

"The occupants told detectives that the defendant's adult son caught the decedent attempting to sexually assault the defendant's juvenile daughter and told the defendant what he had seen. Once being told what had happened, the defendant confronted the decedent and presented a large kitchen knife which is caught on home surveillance. In the video you then see the defendant stab the decedent multiple times and can hear a large commotion coming from the occupants of the party," the affidavit alleges.

West Valley police further stated on the social platform X that "Alvarado was caught taking the leggings off" the girl, but that when "officers responded to investigate at that time…Alvarado had fled the area."

A wounded Alvarado is seen in surveillance video walking away from the garage after he was stabbed, before he collapsed.

"The knife used was also located in the attached garage inside of a wheelbarrow. The knife was still covered in what appeared to be blood," according to the affidavit.