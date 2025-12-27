Man killed in South Jordan shooting, 1 in custody

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL | Posted - Dec. 27, 2025 at 12:25 p.m.

 
One person was arrested, and police are searching for a second person after a man was killed in an overnight shooting in South Jordan.

One person was arrested, and police are searching for a second person after a man was killed in an overnight shooting in South Jordan. (Isaac Hale, KSL)

Save Story

SOUTH JORDAN — One person was arrested, and police are searching for a second person after a man was killed in an overnight shooting in South Jordan.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, police located a 34-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds near 11500 S. Copperstone Drive, South Jordan police said in a statement.

Police administered medical aid, and the man was taken to a hospital, but he died from his injuries. The man's identity has not been released.

One person was taken into custody and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, police said. A second person of interest has been identified, and police are following leads to locate him.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahPolice & CourtsSalt Lake County
Cassidy Wixom, KSLCassidy Wixom
Cassidy Wixom is an award-winning reporter for KSL. She covers Utah County communities, arts and entertainment, and breaking news. Cassidy graduated from BYU before joining KSL in 2022.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  