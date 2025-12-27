Man killed in South Jordan shooting, 1 in custody

SOUTH JORDAN — One person was arrested, and police are searching for a second person after a man was killed in an overnight shooting in South Jordan.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, police located a 34-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds near 11500 S. Copperstone Drive, South Jordan police said in a statement.

Police administered medical aid, and the man was taken to a hospital, but he died from his injuries. The man's identity has not been released.

One person was taken into custody and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, police said. A second person of interest has been identified, and police are following leads to locate him.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department.