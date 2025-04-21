Habitual offender accused of threatening corrections officers days after murder conviction

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

UTAH STATE PRISON — A former Public Enemy No. 1 sentenced to prison just a month ago for the brutal murder of his girlfriend is now facing additional charges for allegedly threatening Utah Department of Corrections officers.

Terrance Trent Vos, 35, of Salt Lake City, was convicted in March of aggravated murder in the 2021 death of 32-year-old Shandon Nicole Scott, who was shot a dozen times before her body was found in a crashed car on I-80. Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill called the case "one of the most brutal domestic violence attacks" his office has prosecuted.

Vos is scheduled to be sentenced for that case in May. He is also a former Public Enemy No. 1 of the Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit. In 2008, he was arrested in Las Vegas following a shooting in Salt Lake City.

According to charging documents filed Monday, two days after his murder conviction, on March 22, Vos "had become agitated when his visitation had been terminated due to the visitor appearing intoxicated," according to charging documents.

Officers from the Corrections Department's Critical Incident Response Team were called to bring Vos under control. During the ensuing struggle, Vos attempted to bite an officer, the charges state.

"After being placed in a spit hood and lifted off the ground, Vos became combative and tried kicking officers who had to carry him down the hall," according to the charges.

Two days later, on March 24, corrections officials told Vos he was being moved to a new cell and separated from his brother, Isiah Vos, who was sentenced to six years to life in prison in 2005 for the shooting death of 21-year-old Jeffrey Maestas.

"Vos became agitated and began arguing with officers, telling them he was being 'targeted' by them and stating, 'Do you want to go to war with us? I've got people on the streets. They will come after you,'" the charges state.

Vos was again recorded making threats during a phone call from prison, which included talk of gang-style retaliation, according to the charges.

"Everybody's about to go off. The whole section's about to riot over this. … We haven't started fighting them yet … today was the day we take a stand. We don't negotiate with terrorist(s)," court documents state Vos said.

After Vos and his brother were reunited in a sub-dayroom, they "proceeded to barricade themselves" and blocked the door, the charges state, while also breaking a shower, causing the floor to flood.

"I'm prepared to die. We can't continue to lay down for this injustice," Vos allegedly said while Isiah Vos "was heard yelling known battle cries" for their gang, according to charging documents.

As officers entered the dayroom to take the Vos brothers into custody and return them to their cells, Terence Vos continued to resist while directly threatening some officers, the charges state.

"I have people on the streets that will come after you guys," he yelled after being put back in his cell, the charges state.

On Monday, Terence Vos was charged in 3rd District Court with three counts of making a threat of terrorism, a first-degree felony; damaging a jail cell, a second-degree felony; two outs of attempted assault on an officer, one third-degree felony and one class A misdemeanor; and failing to disperse, a class B misdemeanor. All the charges come with a habitual offender penalty enhancement if convicted.