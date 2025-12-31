2 men given jail time, probation for injuring 2 in fight outside Utah rodeo

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

JUNCTION, Piute County — Two men who severely injured two others during a fight outside a county fair rodeo last year have been sentenced to 60 days in jail.

Wesley R. Fautin, 34, of Monroe, Sevier County, and Shawn M. Hayward, 50, of Herriman, were charged in 6th District Court with two counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony. Fautin was charged with an additional count of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

In August this year, Fautin and Hayward pleaded guilty to just one charge each of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony. The other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

The men were both sentenced to zero to five years in prison, but the terms were suspended in favor of 60 days in the Sevier County Jail plus three years of probation.

Defense attorney Greg Skordas spoke at the sentencing hearing in November about how Fautin has been taking anger management courses since the incident. He argued for probation or home confinement so Fautin can continue to support his family.

"Mr. Fautin has suffered because of his own foolishness," Skordas said.

Hayward's attorney, Earl Xiaz, agreed with the suggested punishment, saying probation allows Hayward to continue working so he can provide full restitution to the victim.

Sixth District Judge Robert Van Dyke acknowledged during the sentencing that both defendants took responsibility by immediately enrolling in counseling and completing cognitive behavior courses. A restitution hearing for both Fautin and Hayward was scheduled for Jan. 16.

The charges stem from a fight that broke out after a rodeo and dance event tied to the Piute County Fair sometime between midnight and 1 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2024.

Fautin began attacking a 22-year-old man, tackling and punching before he started choking him, charges state. A 20-year-old attempted to intervene and stop Fautin by kicking him before county deputies showed to break up the fight.

While the deputies were tending to the 22-year-old man, Hayward started attacking the 20-year-old. Charges state Hayward grabbed him by the throat and started choking him, then Fautin joined in and started punching the 20-year-old, even after the man lost consciousness. Hayward then threw the unconscious man down, hitting his head on the pavement, the charges said.

An ambulance was called for the 20-year-old, who was "bleeding profusely from his mouth and nose." He was flown to a hospital, where he was in the intensive care unit for a couple of days, according to the charges.