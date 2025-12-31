Trump says National Guard being removed from Chicago, LA and Portland

By Kanishka Singh, Reuters | Posted - Dec. 31, 2025 at 2:26 p.m.

 
National Guard members walk at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Broadview facility in Chicago, Ill., Oct. 9. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was removing the National Guard from Chicago.

National Guard members walk at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Broadview facility in Chicago, Ill., Oct. 9. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was removing the National Guard from Chicago. (Jeenah Moon, Reuters)

WASHINGTON — President ​Donald Trump said on Wednesday his administration was ⁠removing the National Guard from Chicago, ‌Los Angeles and Portland, ⁠but he added ‌in his ‍social media post that federal ⁠forces ⁠will "come back" if crime rates go up.

"We are removing the National Guard from Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland, despite ‍the fact that CRIME has been greatly reduced by having these great Patriots in those cities, and ONLY by that ‌fact," Trump wrote.

"We will come back, ‌perhaps in a much different and stronger form, when crime begins to ⁠soar again — Only ​a question ⁠of time!"

This story will be updated.

Contributing: Ryan Patrick Jones

Kanishka Singh

