Man arrested after allegedly assaulting multiple people with a pocketknife in Provo

PROVO — Police in Provo said they have arrested a man who is accused of assaulting several people with a pocketknife outside of the Travelers Inn Wednesday night.

The alleged incident resulted in four individuals being hospitalized with injuries.

According to a police booking affidavit, Esston Aluqdah, 32, was booked into the Utah County jail on investigation of multiple counts of felony aggravated assault.

According to police, Aluqdah has a last known residence in Arizona, with no fixed residence in Utah.

Officers responded to the location at 70 E. 300 South around 8:30 p.m.

According to police, who said they reviewed surveillance footage of the incident, Aluqdah had been in a verbal altercation with a man, which then escalated when he allegedly brandished a knife and "stabbed the victim multiple times," the affidavit reads.

Aluqdah then allegedly struck the man, knocking him out, and then proceeded to hit him several more times, according to the booking document.

Aluqdah allegedly pointed the knife at a woman who tried to intervene "and verbally threatened to kill her," before swinging the knife and cutting her wrist, the affidavit states.

Aluqdah then assaulted a third person, allegedly holding a knife to their neck — that person and the female went and hid in an apartment, the affidavit states.

Another person, who police said was not involved in the altercation, was approached by Aluqdah, who allegedly threw a single punch at them, knocking them out cold and then proceeded to stomp on their head several times, according to the booking affidavit.

Provo police said in its press release that all four people were taken to Utah Valley Hospital to be treated for their injuries and were said to be in stable condition.

Aluqdah was arrested and interviewed by officers and detectives.

Police said in the booking document that Aluqdah had been arrested multiple times, in multiple states, for a series of alleged offenses, including assault, battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Police said they also discovered that he has an active warrant out of California for allegedly violating probation, the affidavit said.

Provo police said the incident remains under investigation.

This story may be updated.