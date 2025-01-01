Have You Seen This? Avoiding disaster on the I-59

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SPRINGVILLE, Alabama — Driving a vehicle used to be a rowdy experience. Older cars had less insulation and poor suspension, so you really heard the engine and felt the road. Windows also stayed down more due to no air conditioning. With so much noise and vibration, there was no doubt you were at the wheel of a machine.

Modern cars prioritize comfort, so you feel like you're sitting in a serene little pod as you zip down the road. Not much outside sound invades your space. You barely feel bumps in the road. And windows stay up to preserve the ideal temperature.

So, it's understandably jarring when something intrudes on this peaceful setting. Almost as if you're sitting on your couch at home and a deer suddenly leapt out in front of you. Check out the near catastrophe in this video.

I've never been to Springville, Alabama, but it seems as though the local drivers are among the nation's most unflappable.

"When it went down, I saw the guardrail coming up and knew I had to keep the tires on the road so as not to hit it," explains the video's caption. "I saw the tree didn't quite go all the way across, so I hit the top of tree as opposed to taking the median. Passenger had to roll down the window and remove large clump of leaves wrapped around the side mirror. Tacoma emerged relatively unscathed."

Super impressive driving on display here. They were able to fit through that gap and avoid major damage. And as they calmly assessed the situation, it warmed my heart to hear them wondering about the safety of the drivers behind them.

