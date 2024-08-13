Man tied to weekend Glendale shooting surrenders, police say

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — One of two men suspected of being involved in the shooting of a 55-year-old woman in a Glendale neighborhood over the weekend has turned himself in to police.

Apisai Matelau, 19, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Monday for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury.

About 10:45 p.m. Saturday, a 55-year-old woman was shot inside a house near Concord Street and California Avenue. The woman was taken to a local hospital with "serious but not life-threatening" injuries, according to Salt Lake police.

Police say the woman was shot in the arm.

"Officers also located 14 spent shell casings behind the residence. Video surveillance from a doorbell camera on the rear of the residence shows two males walking along the back side of the residence; one of the males is holding a firearm. Seconds later, numerous gunshots can be heard on the surveillance," a police booking affidavit states.

On Monday, Matelau went to the Salt Lake County Jail to turn himself in.

"(He) stated that he was not the shooter, however he agreed with the other suspect to hit a 'lick' for disposable THC cartridges. (He) elaborated on what a 'lick' was, stating that it was a robbery. (Matelau) stated that he did not know what residence they were going to and did not know that the intent of the other suspect was to shoot into the residence," the affidavit says.

The search for the second man continued Tuesday.

The shooting prompted the National Tongan American Society to issue a statement on Monday calling the incident "deeply troubling." The group identified the victim as a Tongan woman.

"The National Tongan American Society strongly condemns this act of violence, which is contrary to the Tongan values and the four pillars of Tongan culture," the group said. "These pillars represent the foundation of our community's principles and underscore our commitment to peace and respect.

"Our heartfelt prayers are with the victim and her family during this challenging time."