Olivia Rodrigo pledges proceeds from Salt Lake concert to abortion fund

SALT LAKE CITY — Olivia Rodrigo is donating some of the proceeds from her recent Salt Lake City concert to a pair of abortion funds in Utah and Nevada.

The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter announced on Instagram Thursday that her Fund 4 Good would support the Utah Abortion Fund and Wild West Fund Nevada. Rodrigo performed at the Delta Center Wednesday as part of her "Guts World Tour."

"A portion of my proceeds from ticket sales for #GUTSworldtourSaltLakeCity will support @abortionfunds including: @utahabortionfund," her post read. "UTAF provides financial and practical support for people traveling to, from, and within Utah seeking safe abortion care."

The Utah Abortion Fund is the "first and only abortion fund in Utah affiliated with the National Network of Abortion Funds," according to its website. The national network supports 100 independent funds with grants, leadership development and technical help.

Utah is one of several Republican-controlled states with restrictive abortion laws on the books, though, Utah's so-called trigger ban has been temporarily on hold since 2022 pending the results of a lawsuit from Planned Parenthood Association of Utah.

The state's highest court on Thursday allowed that injunction to remain in place, meaning abortion remains legal in the state through 18 weeks of pregnancy.

Although Rodrigo was born in Murrieta, California, and lives in Los Angeles. She lived in Salt Lake City while filming a "High School Musical" spinoff series for Disney+.

Rodrigo is no stranger to advocating for reproductive rights and launched her nonprofit Fund 4 Good last October to support reproductive care. At a concert in England shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion, Rodrigo said she was "heartbroken about what happened in America yesterday," according to the Guardian.

She dedicated an explicitly-titled song to the five conservative justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, and who she said "truly" don't care about freedom.

"I'm devastated and terrified," Rodrigo said. "So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this."