Have You Seen This? The mesmerizing motion of a tree-climbing python

THAILAND — Reticulated pythons are big. How big? Well, they get longer than any other species on earth. They're so big, in fact, that they occasionally eat people.

When I worked as a reptile handler years ago, one of these pythons wrapped around one of my co-workers and it took three of us to free her. It's incredible how heavy and strong they get.

So it's understandable that some of us might assume that a snake that's as big around as a tree trunk wouldn't be able to climb trees. After all, how can something that weighs hundreds of pounds and lacks arms or claws climb a tree?

But reticulated pythons can do more than just slither on the ground. They are talented swimmers and have actually been found cruising around in the ocean far from land. And, as this video shows, they have an amazing way of getting to the tops of trees.

Wow. That's some incredible strength and agility on display. Kind of reminds me of the most mobile snake of all: Sir Hiss from Disney's "Robin Hood." As far as I know, he's the only snake to ever master the art of ballooning.

