Have You Seen This? The mesmerizing motion of a tree-climbing python

By Grant Olsen for KSL.com | Posted - May 12, 2024 at 3:03 p.m.

 
A reticulated python climbs a tree. Don't look up.

A reticulated python climbs a tree. Don't look up. (ViralHog via YouTube)

Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

THAILAND — Reticulated pythons are big. How big? Well, they get longer than any other species on earth. They're so big, in fact, that they occasionally eat people.

When I worked as a reptile handler years ago, one of these pythons wrapped around one of my co-workers and it took three of us to free her. It's incredible how heavy and strong they get.

So it's understandable that some of us might assume that a snake that's as big around as a tree trunk wouldn't be able to climb trees. After all, how can something that weighs hundreds of pounds and lacks arms or claws climb a tree?

But reticulated pythons can do more than just slither on the ground. They are talented swimmers and have actually been found cruising around in the ocean far from land. And, as this video shows, they have an amazing way of getting to the tops of trees.

Wow. That's some incredible strength and agility on display. Kind of reminds me of the most mobile snake of all: Sir Hiss from Disney's "Robin Hood." As far as I know, he's the only snake to ever master the art of ballooning.

Have you seen this?

Guard bird claims another victim

There are plenty of species that make good guard animals. Dog breeds like Doberman pinschers, German shepherds and Rottweilers certainly come to mind.

Most recent Have You Seen This? stories

Related topics

Have You Seen This?
Grant Olsen joined the KSL.com contributor team in 2012. He covers outdoor adventures, travel, product reviews and other interesting things. He is also the author of the book “Rhino Trouble.”

Most Viewed

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

KSL Weather Forecast

Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  