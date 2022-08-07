Man shot, injured by police in West Valley City remains in serious condition

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who was shot by a police officer at a swap meet Sunday in West Valley City remains in serious condition Monday.

The altercation happened after police found another man had been shot and injured. West Valley City officers responded Sunday to a report of a shooting near 3500 South and Redwood Road at a Carl's Jr. parking lot around 1 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old man who had been "grazed in the head by a bullet," according to West Valley City police.

Police discovered that an altercation had occurred between the 41-year-old man and a 39-year-old man over a suspected theft. The 41-year-old fled the scene following the altercation; he was later located by police at an indoor swap meet parking lot a few blocks away, near 1500 West and 3500 South, police said.

At some point during the exchange, a West Valley City police officer shot that man, police said.

The man shot by police is in serious condition but was considered to be stable by Monday evening. The 39-year-old man found in the restaurant parking lot Sunday refused transport to a hospital and was treated at the scene in good condition, police said.

The shooting will be investigated by Protocol Team One led by Salt Lake City Police.

The identity of the man who was shot by police "will not be released until he is booked into jail or charged with a crime," West Valley police said Monday.

Contributing: Andrew Adams, Ashley Fredde

