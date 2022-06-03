Arizona business and owner convicted in Utah of lying to get government contracts worth millions

A Utah jury found an Arizona business and its owner guilty of fraud and lying in applications in order to obtain millions of dollars worth of contracts from the federal government. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal jury in Utah found the owner of an Arizona business and the business itself guilty of making false claims to the government in order to obtain a $99 million contract.

Whitney McBride, 41, of Queen Creek, Arizona, was found guilty Wednesday of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, major fraud against the United States, and making false statements to federal law enforcement and to the court.

McBride and the company, Odyssey International Inc., were initially accused of fraudulently claiming a special status under the Small Business Administration in order to bid on a contract to work at the Fort Drum military base in New York, according to a Thursday news release from the Utah U.S. Attorney's Office. Prosecutors described McBride as Odyssey's founder and owner.

A superseding indictment from October accused McBride and the company of carrying out a scheme to obtain contracts through the SBA set aside for businesses in "historically underutilized business zones," or HUB zones. Often the areas that qualify as HUB zones include Native American reservations and areas with a closed military base, the news release says.

In order to qualify for HUB zone contracts, businesses must have at least 35% of employees living in the zones and the contracts must be awarded to small businesses. The HUB zone program is meant to award government defense contracts in the hopes of economically stimulating the underutilized areas, according to the indictment. The program is also meant to "provide contract opportunities to businesses owned by individuals who have personally experienced discrimination," the news release says.

Odyssey and McBride were accused of falsifying information in order to claim the company qualified for government contracts. Much of the criminal conduct took place in Utah, prosecutors say, though Utah business records list the company as being based in Arizona.

Prosecutors say that in 2011, Odyssey placed the bid to work at the New York military base knowing it did not meet the HUB zone standards. The company did not have 35% of employees living in the zone and Odyssey was not a small business, the news release says.

Odyssey had employees falsify addresses on their driver's licenses and voter registrations to show they lived in the designated HUB zone, charging documents say. The company also placed HUB zone residents who did not work for the company on the payroll in order to claim them as employees. Odyssey also used a shell company to pay employees outside of the HUB zone away from the company's records to hide them from the SBA, the news release says.

Charging documents point out individual instances that allowed Odyssey to misrepresent itself, including an instance where an employee's paycheck was split between him and his wife in order to also list her as another HUB zone resident. The company also requested that an employee change their voter registration to a relative's address to give the appearance they lived at the address, the indictment says.

The company was later admitted to the government program and obtained over $200 million in contracts over nine years.

During the trial, the company admitted that its application was fraudulent but placed the blame on the company's former chief financial officer Paul Lee, who had already pleaded guilty to wire fraud. The company's former chief operating officer, Michael Tingey, also pleaded guilty to wire fraud, according to the news release.

The jury ultimately decided to convict McBride and the company on all counts, as the verdict was read just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, court records say. The sentencing hearing in the case is scheduled to take place on Sept. 1 in Salt Lake City's federal courthouse.

