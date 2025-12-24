President Jeffrey R. Holland hospitalized with 'ongoing health issue'

By Payton Davis, KSL | Posted - Dec. 24, 2025 at 2:18 p.m.

 
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5. Holland has been hospitalized again, the church announced Wednesday.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5. Holland has been hospitalized again, the church announced Wednesday. (Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News)

SALT LAKE CITY — President Jeffrey R. Holland has been hospitalized to be treated for ongoing health complications, according to a statement from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday.

President Holland, 85, has been receiving expert care at the hospital and is with family for the Christmas holiday, according to the statement.

"President Holland and his family express gratitude for the many prayers offered on his behalf and extend greetings of faith and peace during this season that commemorates the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ," the statement reads.

This story may be updated.

