President Jeffrey R. Holland hospitalized with 'ongoing health issue'

SALT LAKE CITY — President Jeffrey R. Holland has been hospitalized to be treated for ongoing health complications, according to a statement from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday.

President Holland, 85, has been receiving expert care at the hospital and is with family for the Christmas holiday, according to the statement.

"President Holland and his family express gratitude for the many prayers offered on his behalf and extend greetings of faith and peace during this season that commemorates the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ," the statement reads.

This story may be updated.