Grantsville porch pantry keeps hope and support afloat, despite recent winds

GRANTSVILLE — The Porch of Hope Food Pantry in Grantville is determined to keep resources available to those in need, despite recent weather conditions that have made its efforts more difficult.

Mindy Molina, who runs the pantry along with her son and husband, said they started it in October during the government shutdown as a way to fill the gaps of need for people in the community.

The community pantry started with a little white cabinet that was intended to go in her son's bedroom, but instead she had an inkling to fill it with food and other items — and place it in their front yard with a sign to welcome people to access it for whatever they need.

"We filled (it with) whatever we had in our house. You know, DVDs and clothes and toys, because we figured maybe if somebody needed food, then, you know, they can use some clothes or toys or a good movie to watch," Molina said.

The pantry shelves ultimately grew as the demand did, and Molina said they moved it from the yard — thus, the Porch of Hope Food Pantry was born.

Although the word "food" is in the pantry's name, people can also access other necessities like personal hygiene products, toys, baby items and much more — 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In Grantsville, where food pantry options are limited, Molina said she wanted to help those who aren't able to commute to neighboring Tooele, or individuals who just don't meet the qualifications to receive food and care assistance.

"I know what it's like to struggle; I know what it's like to have nothing and to have to go someplace and humbly ask for help — and sometimes those resources aren't available," she told KSL. "(Or) you know, they're available at limited hours or days, so we wanted to just be there to bridge the gap."

Molina said she's passionate about providing a beacon of hope and support for foster families and people fleeing domestic violence situations.

But last Wednesday's gusty winds packed a punch in places like Tooele County and has made keeping the pantry open more challenging.

"I literally watched on the Ring camera everything come crashing down; all of the shelves, all of the stock, everything was just in one huge pile on our porch," Molina said. "So without skipping a beat, my husband brought everything into the house."

While their porch wasn't ideal to keep items stocked, Molina didn't want to completely shut down, so they essentially ran the pantry from inside of their home, and they even offered to make home deliveries.

"Now seeking tarps and totes with lids to keep the porch functional. If anyone has any laying around. No wind, rain, or snow storm will stop us," a post on Porch of Hope's Facebook page Wednesday reads.

Molina said despite nonstop winds, they moved the pantry out to the front yard and used zip ties or whatever they could find in their house to keep things from flying away.

"I have to go out there every few minutes to make sure things are picked up. That wind has no forgiveness," Molina said.

But even with the obstacles Mother Nature has presented for the Molina family, she said they are committed to helping those in need, especially as the clock gets closer and closer to Christmas Day.

"We want people to come here and feel like humans, and that's why the porch is set up for private shopping. So people have that sense of pride and that sense of dignity, and they don't have to be judged," she said.

The pantry is looking for help to get a new tent and other supplies to be able to continue serving the community. They always accept monetary and food donations, as well as gently used items.

"We want to raise awareness to the needs of others and keep expanding and growing and coming up with innovative ideas to help bridge the gaps when resources fail," Molina said.

The Porch of Hope Food Pantry is located at 144 W. Durfee Street, Unit 1, in Grantsville.

Information about ways to help the pantry's efforts can be found on its Facebook page.