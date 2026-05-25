Here is every Utah state champion from the 2025-26 spring season

SALT LAKE CITY — School's out for the summer, and a new group of Utah state champions have been crowned.
Between the end of the school year, high school graduations and the culmination of the Utah High School Activities Association fall-to-spring calendar, there is plenty going on in May.
Here's a list of every champion from baseball, softball, boys and girls lacrosse, boys soccer, girls golf, boys tennis and track and field during the 2025-26 spring season, courtesy of KSL and the Deseret News.
Click on the individual links for additional recaps, photos, video highlights and live-stream replays for each championship. Follow KSL's high school sports cover all year, including schedules, scoreboards and standings here.
Baseball
6A Champ: American Fork
5A Champ: Spanish Fork
4A Champ: Snow Canyon
3A Champ: Union
2A Champ: Kanab
Softball
6A Champ: Riverton
5A Champ: Salem Hills
4A Champ: Desert Hills
3A Champ: Grantsville
2A Champ: Enterprise
1A Champ: Milford
Boys Volleyball
6A Champ: Lehi
5A Champ: Bountiful
4A Champ: Mountain View
3A Champ: Morgan
2A Champ: Salt Lake Academy
Boys Soccer
6A Champ: Lone Peak
5A Champ: Bountiful
4A Champ: East
3A Champ: Ogden
2A Champ: Maeser Prep
Boys lacrosse
6A Champ: Skyridge
5A Champ: Park City
4A Champ: Waterford
- 'Playing for a higher purpose': After tragedy, Waterford boys lacrosse rallies to 4A title
- Full bracket
Girls lacrosse
6A Champ: Riverton
4A Champ: Park City
4A Champ: Bear River
Boys tennis
6A Champ: Lone Peak
5A Champ: Timpview
4A Champ: Desert Hills
3A Champ: Rowland Hall
Track and field
6A Champs: Herriman (boys), Corner Canyon (girls)
- Herriman boys get over hump with first 6A title, Corner Canyon girls use balance to return to 6A peak
5A Champs: West Jordan (boys), Box Elder (girls)
- West Jordan boys win first-ever track title by 1 point; Box Elder girls back on top of 5A with relative ease
4A Champs: Mountain View (boys), Snow Canyon (girls)
3A Champs: Richfield (boys), Emery (girls)
- Richfield boys captures 3A title on final race, Emery girls win first title since Jimmy Carter was president
2A Champs: San Juan (boys), North Summit (girls)
- North Summit girls roll to 10th straight 2A title, San Juan boys snap 55-year drought in impressive fashion
1A Champs: Panguitch (boys), Rich (girls)
Golf
6A Girls Champ: Lone Peak
5A Girls Champ: Woods Cross
4A Girls Champ: Park City
3A Girls Champ: Morgan
2A Girls Champ: South Sevier
1A Girls Champ: Monticello
1A Boys Champ: Wayne
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