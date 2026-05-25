Here is every Utah state champion from the 2025-26 spring season

SALT LAKE CITY — School's out for the summer, and a new group of Utah state champions have been crowned.

Between the end of the school year, high school graduations and the culmination of the Utah High School Activities Association fall-to-spring calendar, there is plenty going on in May.

Here's a list of every champion from baseball, softball, boys and girls lacrosse, boys soccer, girls golf, boys tennis and track and field during the 2025-26 spring season, courtesy of KSL and the Deseret News.

Click on the individual links for additional recaps, photos, video highlights and live-stream replays for each championship. Follow KSL's high school sports cover all year, including schedules, scoreboards and standings here.

American Fork players celebrate just after defeating Skyridge 5-3 in the second and final game of the 6A baseball state championship series, held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Saturday, May 23, 2026. (Photo: Isaac Hale, Deseret News)

Baseball

6A Champ: American Fork

5A Champ: Spanish Fork

4A Champ: Snow Canyon

3A Champ: Union

2A Champ: Kanab

Bear River catcher Paycie Richards (8) celebrates after making a catch for an out against Desert Hills during the first game of the 4A softball championship, held at Gail Miller Field in Provo on Friday, May 15, 2026. (Photo: Isaac Hale, Deseret News)

Softball

6A Champ: Riverton

5A Champ: Salem Hills

4A Champ: Desert Hills

3A Champ: Grantsville

2A Champ: Enterprise

1A Champ: Milford

Salt Lake Academy’s Brock Rhodes (19), Cooper Rushton (23), Ryder Harrison (10) and Damian Rivadeneira (29) celebrate after defeating American Heritage to win the boys 2A state volleyball championship at the UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, May 9, 2026. (Photo: Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News)

Boys Volleyball

6A Champ: Lehi

5A Champ: Bountiful

4A Champ: Mountain View

3A Champ: Morgan

2A Champ: Salt Lake Academy

Lone Peak's Patrick Stevenson dribbles the ball in the 6A boys soccer state championship match, Friday, May 22, 2026 at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman. Lone Peak won, 3-1. (Photo: Tyler Staten for KSL.com)

Boys Soccer

6A Champ: Lone Peak

5A Champ: Bountiful

4A Champ: East

3A Champ: Ogden

2A Champ: Maeser Prep

Park City's Brett Hughes (5) shoots against Brighton during the 5A boys lacrosse championship game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, on Saturday, May 23, 2026. (Photo: Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News)

Boys lacrosse

6A Champ: Skyridge

5A Champ: Park City

4A Champ: Waterford

Riverton players celebrate around the championship trophy after defeating Skyridge in overtime during the 6A girls lacrosse state championship game, held at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo: Isaac Hale, Deseret News)

Girls lacrosse

6A Champ: Riverton

4A Champ: Park City

4A Champ: Bear River

Timpview holds their 5A tennis championship trophy at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 16, 2026. (Photo: Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

Boys tennis

6A Champ: Lone Peak

5A Champ: Timpview

4A Champ: Desert Hills

3A Champ: Rowland Hall

Herriman’s Jackson Spencer heads for the tape in the 6A boys 800-meter race at the state track and field championships at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 16, 2026. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Track and field

6A Champs: Herriman (boys), Corner Canyon (girls)

5A Champs: West Jordan (boys), Box Elder (girls)

4A Champs: Mountain View (boys), Snow Canyon (girls)

3A Champs: Richfield (boys), Emery (girls)

2A Champs: San Juan (boys), North Summit (girls)

1A Champs: Panguitch (boys), Rich (girls)

Morgan’s Kenadee Benson cheers with her teammates as she holds the team championship trophy after the final round of the 3A girls golf state championship held at the Stansbury Park Golf Course on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Benson won the individual championship in addition to Morgan’s first-place team victory. (Photo: Isaac Hale, Deseret News)

Golf

6A Girls Champ: Lone Peak

5A Girls Champ: Woods Cross

4A Girls Champ: Park City

3A Girls Champ: Morgan

2A Girls Champ: South Sevier

1A Girls Champ: Monticello

1A Boys Champ: Wayne