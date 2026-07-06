Salt Lake Valley sees quiet July Fourth weekend, some Utah fires reported

SALT LAKE CITY — For many Utah families, the Fourth of July weekend meant celebrations and fireworks. But for firefighters, it also meant keeping an eye on dry conditions across the state as a statewide fireworks restriction was in place.

Gov. Spencer Cox issued the ban on personal fireworks through July 5, while professional fireworks shows were still allowed to continue.

"For the most part, people took it seriously. They found different ways to recreate; they were responsible," Patrick Costin with Unified Fire Authority told KSL.

Costin said the Salt Lake Valley saw far fewer fireworks-related calls than in past years, with only a handful of minor incidents reported.

"We had a few trash cans, old fireworks smoking … it was just a lot slower year because people were a lot more responsible, it feels like," he said.

But not every area stayed quiet.

In Layton, crews responded to a fire at a Costa Vida restaurant. The Layton Fire Department said fireworks may have been to blame, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

In Provo, firefighters responded to a large brush fire near Slate Canyon that officials said was sparked by fireworks in a restricted area.

Sarah Ziegenfelder was about a mile away from the Slate Canyon parking lot, watching fireworks with her family, when they found themselves having to walk past the fire to get back to their car.

"My daughter was terrified. She was panicking," Ziegenfelder said. "It's not something I would repeat. But we were in a situation that was outside our control, and we needed to remain calm for our family and get us out of there."

She said she hopes people will be more cautious and aware of fire risks.

Fire officials are reminding people that dry summer conditions can allow fires to spread quickly.

"This year it's hot, it's dry … just know that all it takes is a little spark to start a huge fire," Costin said. "Make sure you're paying attention to those local ordinances."

State officials have not yet announced whether another statewide fireworks restriction will be issued for Pioneer Day on July 24.