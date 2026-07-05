Costa Vida restaurant in Layton damaged by fire

LAYTON — Fireworks may be to blame for a restaurant fire in Layton Saturday night.

The Layton Fire Department said the Costa Vida located at 630 W. 1425 North caught fire about 11:54 p.m.

According to the fire department, firefighters working on the roof and inside the building found that the flames spread quickly due to the way the structure's roof was built.

"As operations progressed, the building's unique roof construction significantly contributed to the spread of the fire and complicated suppression efforts," the fire department said. "The original pitched roof had been enclosed by parapet walls and partially covered by a flat roof system, creating concealed spaces where fire was able to spread."

Eventually, the roof of Costa Vida collapsed, and firefighters inside had to evacuate for safety but continued fighting the fire from the outside, according to the fire department.

On Sunday, firefighters returned to the scene after callers reported seeing smoke coming from the building again at 8:30 a.m.

The fire was quickly brought under control, and crews remained on scene to ensure the building was fully extinguished, the fire department said.

Investigators were looking into whether fireworks were involved in the fire, according to the fire department.

"The Layton City Fire Marshal's Office, working in conjunction with Layton Police patrol officers and detectives, conducted numerous interviews and began the origin and cause investigation early Sunday morning," the fire department said. "While investigators are examining the possibility that fireworks may have contributed to the fire, the cause remains under investigation."

The very first Costa Vida opened in Layton in 2003, founded by two friends, Kenny Prestwich and JD Gardner. Now, the restaurant has 94 locations open across 15 states in the U.S.