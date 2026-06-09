19-year-old who died in St. George car crash described as 'pillar' in artistic community

ST. GEORGE — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a 19-year-old man who died late Saturday after police say he veered off the road in the area of 2050 North on Snow Canyon Parkway.

The incident is still under investigation, and a GoFundMe* set up for the family identified the man as Dakota Lamb, of Ivins, who worked in the lighting department at the Tuacahn Amphitheatre.

He was described as a "pillar" in the local artistic community who "put all of himself into his work" in his profession and as a volunteer with school productions and city arts events.

"Dakota inspired those around him with his love for the arts, his boundless friendship, and his kind heart," the GoFundMe stated. "He was kind to everyone he met and forged many friendships with those around him. He was a lover of card games and created a beautiful social group where people could come together and play. He brought people together and made their world brighter."

Lamb leaves behind many who love him, including his only sibling Shai Lamb, who is a firefighter in the Beaver Dam area working toward getting her EMT certification. She also serves as an intern at a local nondenominational church, said friend Jessica Farnesi.

"It's been really hard on the family, and we want to get them the help they need with funeral costs, so they can focus on grieving," Farnesi said.

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.