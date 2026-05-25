Upgrades in the works around Pineview, Causey reservoirs in Weber County

OGDEN — Those in search of summer fun in Weber County may run into a few obstacles as several planned improvements forge ahead.

A boat ramp and beach on the west side of Pineview Reservoir are closed and will remain off limits to the public through 2026 to accommodate planned work at the sites. At the same time, road improvements are underway around Causey Reservoir further east, which may prompt traffic issues, though the recreation spot will remain open.

According to U.S. Forest Service and Weber County officials, improvements are already underway at Port Ramp Marina and the Pineview Trailhead on the west side of Pineview Reservoir. Pineview Trailhead connects to Windsurfer Beach, which will also be off limits to the public as work proceeds.

"Construction has begun and will continue through 2026. A full site closure is in effect during the entire construction period for public safety," the county said in a statement.

The county warns the work may result in limited boat access and parking, though the Anderson Cove boat ramp on the southeast side of the lake, which has limited parking, will remain open.

Upgrades are in the works around Pineview Reservoir in Weber County. The photo shows the work area on the west side of the reservoir around the Port Ramp Marina and Pineview Trailhead. (Photo: U.S. Forest Service)

The plans call for improvements to the Port Boat Ramp, the addition of a new day-use site, called New Point, and reconstruction of the Pineview Trailhead area, which will all be interconnected. As is, the area around the boat ramp and Pineview Trailhead can get crowded in the summer, with many parking along state Route 158, which runs along the west side of the reservoir.

According to the Forest Service, the upgrades and redesign of the area aim "to reduce conflict with traffic" on S.R. 158, which has become a growing concern.

Moreover, Pineview Trailhead will be rebuilt with new access routes to the beach, a new parking lot, picnic sites and restrooms. The adjacent New Point area will feature additional parking, restrooms, picnic sites and beach access. The Port Boat Ramp just east of that will get a new road, fee stations and an aquatic species inspection area, according to the Forest Service.

The improvements are part of long-debated changes around Pineview Reservoir as it draws more and more people in search of recreation.

Causey Reservoir

The work around Causey Reservoir, popular among paddle boarders and kayakers, will impact access in and around the area, but won't halt it.

The area "will remain open to the public, but will be significantly impacted by the project. Visitors should be aware of construction and expect delays due to one-lane roadways and flaggers," Weber County said in a statement on Wednesday. Weber Memorial Park, just to the west, will remain fully accessible and operational.

As summer looms, upgrades are in the works around Causey Reservoir, pictured here, in Weber County, an increasingly popular recreational draw. (Photo: U.S. Forest Service)

The work around Causey, a coordinated effort of Weber County, the Federal Highway Administration, the Forest Service and other entities, is underway and should last through 2027. The work includes safety improvements, road upgrades, widening of shoulders, addition of new culvert crossings and creation of new parking areas.

"The Forest Service is doing an additional project that includes constructing an overflow parking lot near the east side of the dam and a new parking lot and boat ramp on Skull Crack Road," said the county statement.