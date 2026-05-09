Woman critically injured in Provo when she was hit by driver fleeing officers, police say

PROVO — An elderly woman was critically injured Saturday after a man fleeing police collided into her vehicle head-on.

The incident began about 3:07 p.m. when Provo police responded to a call of a hit and run at the intersection of 500 North and 500 West. The caller reported that as their vehicle was stopping for a red light, a Volkswagen Passat swerved around their vehicle, clipping it on the rear driver side before turning east onto 500 North, according to statement from Provo police.

The driver of the damaged vehicle then followed the Passat for several minutes before it stopped in a church parking lot near 700 North and 100 West. A responding police officer apached the car, but the driver would not comply with the officer's orders to exit the vehicle, police said.

"As the officer reached into the vehicle in an attempt to take the suspect driver into custody, the male drove off, causing the officer to roll away from the vehicle," according to the statement.

The driver fled south on 100 West and hit a Fiat 500 head-on near 400 North, police said. "The elderly female driver of the Fiat was transported to Utah Valley Hospital in critical condition."

The driver of the Passat fled the scene on foot, but was detained by a witness until police arrived and arrested him.

"Alcohol use is suspected and the incident is being investigated as a DUI," police said in the statement.

The identities of those involved were not released Saturday.

This story may be updated.