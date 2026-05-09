Man sentenced to jail after causing crash that killed passenger after racing on the freeway

SALT LAKE CITY — A 24-year-old man said he takes full responsibility as he apologized for causing a crash that killed one of his passengers while driving at high speeds and racing other cars on the freeway.

"I'm committed to learning from this and becoming a better person moving forward, and I understand the seriousness and the impact that this had on his life and on … everyone that loved him," Ricardo Aceves said.

The mother of James Munoz, the 15-year-old from Santaquin who was killed in the crash, said her family does not want the driver to face any charges. Leticia Munoz attended the sentencing for Ricardo Aceves online, giving a very short statement and listening through a translator.

Third District Judge Adam Mow said the case was "deeply tragic."

"The loss of Mr. Munoz is a consequence of Mr. Aceves' reckless actions. His death was wholly unnecessary and avoidable," Mow said.

He sentenced Aceves to 180 days in jail, suspending the statutory sentence of zero to five years in prison, and explained that the incarceration is a message that actions like these would not be tolerated. He also ordered Aceves to serve three years' probation following his jail sentence.

"It is a small penalty compared to the loss of life to Mr. Munoz," Mow said.

Deputy Salt Lake County attorney Jamie Whiteway said prosecutors were not recommending prison for Aceves, partially because the victim's family did not want Aceves to be charged, but also because he took early accountability.

However, she did recommend 180 days in jail before probation, "based on just the absolute recklessness" of his actions. She said he was encouraging other vehicles on the highway to race and that he reached a maximum speed of 157 mph, with an average speed of 142 mph over a mile.

According to Whiteway, this speed caused his tires to malfunction, leading to his loss of control. She said the vehicle hit the median and caught fire, and another vehicle, shortly behind, narrowly avoided a collision but also caught fire. James Munoz was unable to get out of the vehicle and died.

Aceves' attorney, Justin Morrison, asked for a lighter sentence of 105 days in jail, citing his regret and low risk of further criminal activity.

"This is a profoundly tragic case where a young life was lost in horrific circumstances. Now a family has been left with a grief that no sentence, no period of incarceration and no words … can either heal or undo. We acknowledge that reality with a deep respect," Morrison said.

He read a statement from Aceves, who said he remained friends with James Munoz's older brother after the crash. It said he was friends with the family and knew his actions caused them pain.

Aceves was charged in March 2025, but the crash occurred almost three years earlier on July 23, 2022. Charging documents said Aceves and three passengers — James Munoz and his older brother, and Aceves' younger brother — were leaving the FuelFest car show in Tooele and driving erratically on I-80.

Dashcam video from inside the vehicle, recorded before the crash, was recovered. Charges said Aceves made multiple illegal passes and reached speeds of 186 mph while he encouraged other vehicles to race.