Have You Seen This? Boulders crossing

WAIMEA BAY, Hawaii — Just when you thought you'd seen it all, something else happens.

That's exactly what residents on Oahu must have been thinking when some boulders crashed down onto Kamehameha Highway on April 10, closing the road in that area.

It's probably the cherry on top after being pounded by consecutive winter storms in recent weeks, leaving areas underwater from the worst flooding in the 50th State since 2006.

Kamehameha Highway at Waimea Bay will remain closed through Saturday after two large boulders fell from a slope above the road, state officials said.



"We have crews up in the mountain now," said Hawaii DOT Director Ed Sniffen. "They're clearing out all that debris and material… pic.twitter.com/JaKn16owg1 — Hawaii News Now (@HawaiiNewsNow) April 11, 2026

A couple things: First, we should be grateful no one was driving when that happened. I don't know what I would have done if I saw that coming in my direction.

Second, they just wanted a view of the ocean! Shouldn't everyone have the chance to enjoy that when you're in Hawaii — including nonliving objects?

I think so.

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