Have You Seen This? Boulders crossing

By Alex Tumalip, KSL | Posted - April 17, 2026 at 3:36 p.m.

 
In this still image from video provided by the Hawaii Department of Transportation, a massive boulder tumbles onto Kamehameha Highway in Waimea Bay, April 10. The highway segment was later closed for repairs and boulder removal.

In this still image from video provided by the Hawaii Department of Transportation, a massive boulder tumbles onto Kamehameha Highway in Waimea Bay, April 10. The highway segment was later closed for repairs and boulder removal. (Hawaii News Now on X)

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WAIMEA BAY, Hawaii — Just when you thought you'd seen it all, something else happens.

That's exactly what residents on Oahu must have been thinking when some boulders crashed down onto Kamehameha Highway on April 10, closing the road in that area.

It's probably the cherry on top after being pounded by consecutive winter storms in recent weeks, leaving areas underwater from the worst flooding in the 50th State since 2006.

A couple things: First, we should be grateful no one was driving when that happened. I don't know what I would have done if I saw that coming in my direction.

Second, they just wanted a view of the ocean! Shouldn't everyone have the chance to enjoy that when you're in Hawaii — including nonliving objects?

I think so.

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Alex Tumalip, KSLAlex Tumalip

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