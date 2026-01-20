Smart slopes: 5 high-tech ways to level up your Utah ski weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — With the Sundance Film Festival kicking off in Park City this week, Utah's canyons are about to take center stage. But as every local knows, a "perfect" ski day can quickly turn into a struggle with flat light, crowded trails and the dreaded "where is my group?" text chain.

As we head into the heart of the 2026 season, a new wave of mountain tech is hitting the Wasatch. From AI coaches that live in your boots to goggles that "see" through blizzards, here are five ways to upgrade the mountain experience.

1. The fog-killer: Provuu XR goggles

We've all been there: a sudden whiteout at the top of Hidden Peak makes the terrain look like the inside of a ping-pong ball. While traditional goggles rely on tinted lenses, Provuu uses a patented approach called View-XR™ to digitalize the slope.

The before and after with Provuu XR goggles, which provide enhanced visibility in all conditions, according to Provuu. (Photo: Provuu)

The tech : The goggles use high-definition 3D cameras and internal AR displays to show visibility details the human eye can't naturally process. Provuu Co-founder Gabriel Iobbi told KSL that "while traditional goggles are limited by a person's eyesight, their sensors capture data with greater sensitivity than natural vision. "It allows for the enhanced video to be seen in real-time ... almost like giving you super-vision on the slopes," Iobbi said.

2. The digital sensei: Carv 2 AI coach

Ski lessons are a holiday weekend luxury, but Carv 2 provides pro-level feedback without the lodge-priced tuition.

A clip-on device tracks every run, showing how the user is skiing, providing real-time feedback. (Photo: Carv)

The tech : This 2026 model has ditched the old boot inserts for a simple sensor that clips onto your power strap. It uses a proprietary AI algorithm to analyze your balance, turn shape, and carve angle 400 times per second.

3. The "bionic" legs: Ascentiz modular exoskeleton

The Ascentiz H1/K1 wearable robotic is designed to enhance human movement, adaptability and potential. (Photo: Ascentiz via Kickstarter)

For those who want to skip the "day-after" leg soreness, the Ascentiz H1/K1 is bringing wearable robotics to the ski lift.

The tech : This modular system weighs about 4 pounds and uses an "AI MotionEngine" to sense your movements in under 500 milliseconds. The "K-Module" acts as a built-in shock absorber, offloading up to 216 pounds of impact pressure from your knees.

4. The group link: Cardo Packtalk outdoor

Cell service is notoriously spotty in the trees of Solitude or the bowls of Snowbird. The Cardo Packtalk uses dynamic mesh technology to keep your group connected without a signal.

The Cardo Packtalk uses dynamic mesh technology to keep a group connected without a cellular signal. (Photo: Cardo)

The tech : This helmet-mounted intercom allows up to 15 people to talk in a constant, hands-free "always-on" loop. It's not a walkie-talkie—you just talk naturally, and the JBL-powered speakers ensure you can hear over the wind.

5. Local innovation: Pret Cirque X helmet

Technology isn't always about batteries; sometimes it's about better engineering. Pret, a company based in Park City, is leading the way in helmet safety.

The Cirque X helmet features an "active venting" system that allows riders to "dump heat," according to its creator, Pret, a Park-City company. (Photo: Pret)

The Tech : Their flagship Cirque X helmet features an "active venting" system that allows riders to "dump heat" during a hike to Fantasy Ridge or seal it tight for a frigid chairlift ride in a storm.

: Their flagship Cirque X helmet features an "active venting" system that allows riders to "dump heat" during a hike to Fantasy Ridge or seal it tight for a frigid chairlift ride in a storm. The Wasatch factor : For Pret CEO Mark Cavanaugh, the local mountains are more than just a backdrop — they are a necessity for design. "Utah is the ultimate proving ground for our helmets," Cavanaugh told KSL. "If a helmet performs well in the Wasatch mountains, it performs well anywhere. We test in the same conditions as our customers ski — bluebird days, variable snow, and cold mornings that turn warm by midday. Living where we design keeps us honest."

The final run

Whether you're in town for the films or the fresh powder, this season's tech is making the mountain safer and more connected. As Park City prepares for the Sundance spotlight on Jan. 22, there's never been a better time to see how the "Silicon Slopes" are changing the way we play in the snow.