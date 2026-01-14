Man shot in Minneapolis during federal immigration operation, local media reports

By Steve Gorman, Reuters | Posted - Jan. 14, 2026 at 8:55 p.m.

 
Law enforcement at the scene of a reported shooting Wednesday, in Minneapolis. A man was shot in the leg during a federal immigration enforcement operation, the Minnesota Star-Tribune reported. (John Locher, Associated Press)

MINNEAPOLIS — A man was shot in the leg on Wednesday night ​during a federal immigration enforcement operation in north Minneapolis, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported, citing multiple sources with ⁠knowledge of the situation.

According to the Star Tribune, eyewitnesses said a series ‌of gunshots followed a car chase involving federal agents.

No official ⁠information from law enforcement agencies was immediately available, but ‌the city of Minneapolis ‍said on the social media platform X that it ⁠was "aware of reports of a ⁠shooting involving federal law enforcement in north Minneapolis."

The shooting report surfaced one week after a Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed a 37-year-old woman behind the wheel of her car in a residential neighborhood of Minneapolis during a major deportation operation ordered ‍in the city by President Donald Trump.

The killing of Renee Good, who was part of a volunteer neighborhood patrol network tracking and monitoring ICE activities in the city, touched off a wave of protests in Minneapolis and across the country.

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ‌ICE, did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment on the ‌latest report of a shooting.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said he would cut off federal funding next month for any state that includes sanctuary cities where officials have prohibited local law enforcement from cooperating ⁠in federal immigration enforcement ​operations.

Contributing: Ismail Shakil and Kanishka Singh

Steve Gorman

