South Ogden man in ambush-style shooting dies; neighbor now facing murder charge

OGDEN — The man who suffered two gunshot wounds after an alleged ambush by his neighbor last week has died and the suspect, James Joseph Rios, now faces a charge of aggravated murder.

"Tragically, (the man) died (Tuesday) from the gunshot wounds and injuries inflicted by Rios when he shot (him) on Jan. 8,," reads the amended complaint filed against Rios on Tuesday by the Weber County Attorney's Office.

Rios now faces a count of aggravated murder and six counts of attempted aggravated murder, first-degree felonies; five counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; and a count of aggravated cruelty to an animal, a class A misdemeanor.

The man suffered two gunshot wounds Jan. 8 after hearing the sound of gunshots and exiting his home to investigate. On exiting the residence, Rios, a neighbor, shot him in the stomach and head, according to charging documents, leading to his death on Tuesday. His name has not yet been released.

The man's son had accompanied his father, and Rios, apparently firing from his home, allegedly shot him in the foot. The son survived.

Rios fired on three of the initial responding officers after they arrived on the scene, prompting a massive response to the neighborhood by area law enforcement around the 1300 block of 5800 South, where Rios' home is located, police say. Rios also fired on his daughter after she fled the home when law enforcement officials arrived, as well as another tactical officer called to the scene, the charges state. He also is accused of shooting and killing a dog, a Dachshund, that belonged to the family of the two gunshot victims.

After a standoff with a large group of law enforcement officials called to the scene at around 10 p.m. Thursday, Rios ultimately surrendered to authorities early Friday. A rifle and several bullet casings were found inside Rios' home after his arrest and he confessed to his actions, the charges allege.

The man attributed his actions "to internal anger," according to court documents, but they didn't provide an additional motive for the actions. Rios is being held without bail in the Weber County Jail.