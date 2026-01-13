Charges: South Ogden man shot 2 neighbors, fired at daughter and police due to 'internal anger'

OGDEN — A South Ogden man accused of shooting and injuring two neighbors and firing on five others now faces seven counts of aggravated attempted murder as well as other charges.

James Joseph Rios, 45, also shot and killed a neighbor's dog during the Thursday standoff and fired on his daughter and four law enforcement officials, according to charges filed Monday in 2nd District Court. The incident prompted a massive response from law enforcement agencies.

"During the investigation, Rios admitted to intentionally firing at his neighbors' residence. Rios stated he acted due to internal anger," according to the charging documents. Police found a long rifle and several bullet casings inside Rios' home following his arrest.

Rios is charged with seven counts of aggravated attempted murder, a first-degree felony; five counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; and aggravated cruelty to an animal, a class A misdemeanor. He is being held without bail in the Weber County Jail.

Police were called to Rios' home in the 1300 block of 5800 South in South Ogden around 10 p.m. Thursday on a report of shots fired and possible injuries.

"Upon arrival, responding law enforcement officers immediately came under gunfire in an ambush-style attack. Shots were directed at the officers as they approached the scene. Responding officers quickly called for additional assistance to help neutralize the active threat," the charges state.

Rios had barricaded himself inside his home and fired his weapon over the course of the standoff before responders convinced him to surrender sometime early Friday.

What precipitated the incident isn't outlined in the court documents, but the two gunshot victims, a man and his son who live in a neighboring home, were tipped off that something was happening when they heard gunfire. They went outside to investigate when the father was shot in the stomach. As his son and other family members pulled the man from the home's carport to the interior of the residence, the son was shot in the foot.

Simultaneously, their dog, a Dachshund, was shot and killed, and the father was shot a second time, sustaining a head injury. The father's "injuries require surgery and are serious bodily injuries. (The son) suffered a gunshot wound to his foot, which will require surgical repair and is a serious bodily injury," the charges state.

When officers arrived on the scene, a Weber County sheriff's deputy and two South Ogden Police Department officers came under fire. Rios' adult daughter had been inside the home with her father as he was shooting, but fled when police arrived. "During her escape, Rios shot at her as well," the charges allege.

Later, Rios also allegedly fired at a tactical officer. The police negotiator helping during the incident "reported that during the standoff, Rios made several explicit threats to shoot and kill law enforcement officers," according to the charges.

Police say Rios fired "multiple" gunshots, but don't pinpoint a precise number. The car belonging to Rios' daughter, a neighbor's carport, another neighbor's garage, and a window and bedroom wall of a third neighbor's home were all hit by gunfire.