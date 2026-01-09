2 shot in South Ogden; responding officers come under fire

SOUTH OGDEN — A mass of police and firefighters converged on a South Ogden neighborhood late Thursday stemming from reports of shots fired. Police arrested a man early Friday.

Two people in the neighborhood were shot prior to the arrival of police, and initial responders came under fire, but authorities reported no other injuries.

"Last night, South Ogden Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of possible shots fired. When officers arrived in the area, they came under ambush fire," police said in a statement Friday. "They were not physically harmed and immediately called for assistance."

What exactly transpired isn't detailed in the statement, but the police response was massive, with 35 or more police cars from an array of departments and numerous fire and paramedics trucks converging on the scene. The area of the incident was the 1300 block of East 5800 South. Two drones were deployed, a police dog was present, and law enforcement officials in full tactical gear walked around the scene.

"The suspect fired multiple rounds. Police later discovered that two neighbors had been shot prior to the initial officers' arrival. Those victims were transported to local hospitals," police said. Police initially responded shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday and blocked off 1325 East at Crestwood Drive to the public as the situation unfolded. Crestwood at U.S. 89, where police also converged, was also blocked off to the public.

The statement didn't detail what precipitated the shooting, identify the two victims or describe the nature of their injuries. The suspected gunman, though, "was eventually convinced to surrender and was taken into custody," according to the statement.

Two people were shot in an incident in South Ogden late Thursday. The incident in the 1300 block of East 5800 South drew a massive police presence. (Photo: Tim Vandenack, KSL)

South Ogden police and the Weber County Attorney's Office Critical Incident Team are investigating. "Our hearts go out to those who were injured and impacted by this incident. We also cannot thank the members of this community enough for their support in helping to resolve this situation together," reads the statement.

The turn of events drew widespread social media attention, particularly of the many officers rushing to the scene from varied departments Thursday night. Police cars were present from the Riverdale, Ogden, Layton and Roy police departments and Utah Highway Patrol vehicles were also present. Fire and paramedic trucks were on standby in the lot of an adjacent church meetinghouse.