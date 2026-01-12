Utah County man dies in avalanche while snowmobiling in Wyoming

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wyoming — A Utah County man has died after being caught in an avalanche while snowmobiling in Wyoming over the weekend, police announced Monday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday at around 2:15 p.m., it was alerted via a Garmin device regarding an injured person snowmobiling in the area of Labarage Creek, which is in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Nicholas Bringhurst, 31, of Springville, died as a result of being caught and buried in the avalanche, despite life-saving measures performed.

The sheriff's office said Star Valley Search and Rescue found Bringhurst after his friend unburied him and tried giving him CPR.

The Lincoln County coroner also responded and is expected to determine the cause of death, authorities in Wyoming said.

"The sheriff's office expresses our deepest sympathies to the Bringhurst family," the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office wrote in its Monday press release.