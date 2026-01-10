Summit County reports its first case of measles in elementary school student

COALVILLE — Summit County confirmed its first case of measles Saturday in a South Summit School District student.

The student attended school or school activities while infectious at South Summit Elementary School, the Summit County Health Department said in a statement, adding that exposures may have occurred during school hours on Monday.

The health department is working closely with the school district to provide notification and guidance to parents, students and faculty. Health officials, meanwhile, are taking immediate action to investigate and limit further spread.

"Our staff and school district partners have taken proactive measures for months to plan and prepare for our first measles case," Summit County Health Director Dr. Phil Bondurant said. "We encourage residents and their family members who are not already vaccinated against measles to consider the MMR vaccine, which is the most effective way to protect against measles."

Summit County health officials are encouraging those who are experiencing symptoms of measles to contact their health care provider.

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services' dashboard said the measles case count statewide is now at 176 as of Saturday, after the count stood at 156 on New Year's Day.