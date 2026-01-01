Utah measles cases rise to 156 amid ongoing national outbreak

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah health officials say the state's ongoing outbreak of measles remains on the rise.

In their latest update on Tuesday, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services reported 156 confirmed cases of the highly contagious virus across the state.

That's an increase of just over a dozen infections since their Dec. 23 update. DHHS also noted that 40 Utahns have been diagnosed with measles over the past three weeks.

The Southwest Utah Health District leads the state's case count with 114 confirmed infections, followed by the Utah County Health District with 16, and the Wasatch County Health District, which has a total of 9 cases.

Utah's rise in measles cases is just a glimpse of the virus's impact across the country.

Though, the Utah-Arizona border, as well as the upstate region of South Carolina, which have all seen ongoing outbreaks of the virus have continuously added to the dozens of reported cases each week, CNN reports.

As of Tuesday, there have been 2,065 confirmed measles cases reported in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A higher annual total of infections than the country had seen in decades.

The Utah-Arizona border accounts for more than 350 cases reported between the two states alone in 2025.

Of the 2,065 measles cases across the U.S., 11% of those have resulted in hospitalizations; with three confirmed deaths due to the illness, the CDC reported.

The last time the country had 2,000 cases of measles reported in one year was in 1992, which was a couple of years after health leaders updated recommendations to say that children should get two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine instead of just one, CNN reported.

Over the past quarter-century, measles has been considered eliminated in the United States. Since 2000, no outbreaks or other chains of transmission have lasted longer than a year. But now multiple large outbreaks in 2025 may be connected, which puts the elimination status at risk, if cases continue to grow through late January, according to CNN.

According to the CDC, measles is one of the most contagious diseases known, but the MMR vaccine offers effective protection. Health officials state that one dose of the vaccine is 93% effective against measles infection and a second dose provides 97% protection against the virus.

But the CDC said vaccination rates have been on the decline for several years, especially among young children. During the 2024-25 school year, only 92.5% of incoming kindergarten students have received the MMR vaccine, which is below the 95% threshold, health officials say, is necessary to alleviate outbreaks.

Of the 156 individuals in Utah who contracted measles in 2025, the DHHS said 140 of those were not vaccinated. Nine of those were vaccinated and seven patients' vaccination status was unknown, according to the department's website.