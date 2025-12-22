6 new measles cases reported in Utah County

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

PROVO — An additional six cases of measles have been identified in children ages 18 and under in the past week amid an ongoing outbreak of the disease, according to Utah County health officials.

Cases of measles in the area remain "limited," according to a press release from the Utah County Health Department, but officials urge residents to take measures to reduce the spread of disease during holiday gatherings over the next couple of weeks.

"Measles spreads much more easily than many people realize," health officer Eric Edwards said. "Simple actions like staying home when you're sick and calling ahead before seeking medical care help protect others, especially during a busy time of year."

Utah has reported 125 measles cases statewide this year, as of Dec. 16, which is the most cases in a year in more than three decades, according to state epidemiologist Dr. Leisha Nolen. An updated statewide count is expected to be released Tuesday at 3 p.m.

The majority of Utah's confirmed cases are found in southwestern Utah, according to the state's dashboard, with a growing number reported in counties in northern Utah.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can remain airborne and on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person has left the area. Symptoms often include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash.

Complications of the disease can lead to blindness and death for those with compromised immune systems, young children and adults over the age of 20.

Health officials say vaccination is the best way to prevent the spread of the disease, and say that herd immunity requires a 95% vaccination rate. About 90% of Utahns are vaccinated against measles, according to Nolen and Dorothy Adams, a Salt Lake County health expert.

Nearly 2,000 cases of measles have been confirmed nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the highest number since the disease was considered eliminated in the U.S. in 2000.

To help prevent the spread of measles, Utah County health officials urge Utahns to take the following steps: